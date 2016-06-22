20 июня Таймс Сквер превратилась в площадь йогов! Здесь проходил 14-й фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016. Невероятное количество людей приехали в Нью-Йорк ради этого события. Да и нью-йоркеры любят это событие. По подсчетам организаторов Times Square Alliance, позаниматься йогой в этот день на Перекрестке мира смогли около 20 000 людей. Solstice in Times Square начался в 5 часов утра, то есть первые ранние птички практиковали йогу уже на рассвете. Финишировали йога-классы в 8-30 вечера - на закате. Для участия было достаточно зарегистриваться в онлайне или на месте, получить коврик от организаторов и вуаля:), вы уже учасник. Моя йога на Solstice in Times Square 2016 началась в 9 часов утра, продолжилась в обед - мы делали йогу вместе с сыном, на закрытие - мы уже пришли полным составом семьи (занималась только я, папа с Кириллом фотографировали:) Как это было - полный отчет в фотографиях. Я выложила почти 100 фото. Сори, если затянуто, просто масштаб события обязывает:) Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Начало заключительного йога-класса на Solstice in Times Square 2016 Начало заключительного йога-класса на Solstice in Times Square 2016 Начало заключительного йога-класса на Solstice in Times Square 2016 Начало заключительного йога-класса на Solstice in Times Square 2016 Начало заключительного йога-класса на Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Домой! Финиш Solstice in Times Square 2016 Фестиваль йоги Solstice in Times Square 2016 Финиш Solstice in Times Square 2016 Финиш Solstice in Times Square 2016 Дневной йога-класс Solstice in Times Square 2016 Дневной йога-класс Solstice in Times Square 2016 Дневной йога-класс Solstice in Times Square 2016 Дневной йога-класс Solstice in Times Square 2016 Дневной йога-класс Solstice in Times Square 2016 Дневной йога-класс Solstice in Times Square 2016 Дневной йога-класс Solstice in Times Square 2016 Дневной йога-класс Solstice in Times Square 2016 Дневной йога-класс Solstice in Times Square 2016 Мой сын приобщился к йоге на Solstice in Times Square 2016 Дневной йога-класс Solstice in Times Square 2016 Дневной йога-класс Solstice in Times Square 2016